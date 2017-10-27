Put your hand up, now!

Rotary Club of Broken Hill South's Geoff Cullenward, president David Shrimpton and Marc Coulter with Thomas the Tank Engine who might make an appearance at this year's pageant

If businesses and community groups get their nominations in early for this year’s Pageant, they might be able to secure their spot up the front.

The pageant has in recent years suffered a drop in float numbers with last-minute entries often saving the popular event from cancellation.

Rotary Club of Broken Hill South spokesman Geoff Cullenward “strongly encouraged” people to get their float nominations in early this year.

