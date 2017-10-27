Police out in force over weekend

The crime manager of the local police is encouraging everyone to have fun this weekend, but don’t do anything stupid. The crime manager of the local police is encouraging everyone to have fun this weekend, but don’t do anything stupid.

Crime Manager, Barrier Local Area Command Michael Fuller reminded locals as we head into the weekend that police will be out and about.

“This week will see the Silver City Cup run in Broken Hill,” Detective Inspector Fuller said.

