Baiting fears grip township

By Andrew Robertson

White Cliffs locals continue to be on edge following the discovery of deadly baits in the opal town, according to one resident who claims her own dog was poisoned this week.

Gaye Nicholls said her Maltese terrier cross ‘Bella’ died a painful death on Monday after picking up a 1080 bait that was laying in the main street not far from her home.

Ms Nicholls, who lives in the old post office, said five dogs have now died after eating the sausage-like baits that have been found at a number of different locations.

