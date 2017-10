Giddyup Party

Party Spin winning race three at last year’s Silver City Cup. The eight-year-old gelding is the top weight in the same race. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Party Spin winning race three at last year’s Silver City Cup. The eight-year-old gelding is the top weight in the same race. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Andrew Robertson

Top weight Party Spin might get some extra encouragement to go out hard in today’s third event at the Silver City Cup, according to Barry Murray.

The Silverton trainer believes the barrier draw for the 1200m sprint should help the eight-year-old gelding shake-off any effects from a month-long spell.

“Adam Prisk’s got a horse, Vonnida, that goes very fast that’s joined side by side so between the two of them there should be a fair bit speed on I think,” said Murray, a long-time supporter of the SC Cup and St Pat’s Races.

Please log in to read the whole article.