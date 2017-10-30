Thousands flock to the races

Chantelle Ross was just one of the beautiful fashionistas all dressed to impress at Fashions on the Field at the Silver City Cup on the weekend. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Chantelle Ross was just one of the beautiful fashionistas all dressed to impress at Fashions on the Field at the Silver City Cup on the weekend. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

Thousands flocked through the gates at the Silver City Cup over the weekend, for racing, fashions and fun.

Silver City Racing Club President Dave Gallagher said it was a great day all round.

“We had a great meeting,” he said.

