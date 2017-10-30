TAFE students furnish a long lasting memory

Wilcannia students have donated furniture they made during a TAFE employment course to the town’s Men’s Shed.

The nine Aboriginal students completed an Introduction to Building Skills for Employment course where they hand-crafted pieces of furniture.

Under the tutelage of TAFE NSW Construction Teacher, Colin Walsh, the students were provided with important skills that can help them get a job, or to go onto further training.

