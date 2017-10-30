Judges stunned by fashion
Monday, 30th October, 2017
Rayshell Harkin-Allen stunned in a pale blue ensemble and took out the Most Elegant Lady at the Silver City Cup’s fashions on the field
By Emily Roberts
Fashionistas went to a lot of effort to impress at the Silver City Races on the weekend.
Fashion co-ordinator Julie Gallagher said the participation and effort in the fashions on the field was overwhelming.
“The effort that everyone went to was amazing,” she said.
