Judges stunned by fashion

Rayshell Harkin-Allen stunned in a pale blue ensemble and took out the Most Elegant Lady at the Silver City Cup's fashions on the field

By Emily Roberts

Fashionistas went to a lot of effort to impress at the Silver City Races on the weekend.

Fashion co-ordinator Julie Gallagher said the participation and effort in the fashions on the field was overwhelming.

“The effort that everyone went to was amazing,” she said.

