Alpha defends title

Silver City Cup winning trainer Nathan Hobson and jockey Chris Nicoll. Nicoll was aboard Hobson's Alpha Auriga who won the race for the second consecutive year on Saturday.

By Tyler Hannigan

Despite the small fields, Saturday saw plenty of entertaining racing as the Silver City Cup races were run for 2017 with Alpha Auriga defending his title.

The day’s action kicked off under beautiful sunny skies at the Broken Hill Racecourse with a maiden to start proceedings.

The race was won by number two Onewood who made his move around the bend and drove up along the straight to salute the judges ahead of Midnight Serenade and Grey Kite.

