Inquiry to see lakes destruction first hand

Dust and weeds are all that remain of a once thriving vinyeard in Menindee. The block has been sold and is being subdivided but not for agricultural use because there is no water. PICTURE: Ross Leddra Dust and weeds are all that remain of a once thriving vinyeard in Menindee. The block has been sold and is being subdivided but not for agricultural use because there is no water. PICTURE: Ross Leddra

By Craig Brealey

It is scenes of devastation like the one above that Ross Leddra hopes will show the nation’s senators just what has been done to Menindee.

Today Mr Leddra, of Sunset Strip, will accompany six senators on a guided tour of the lakes, Menindee and the Darling River.

The senators are conducting an inquiry into the integrity of the water market in the Murray-Darling Basin, and tomorrow they will hold a public hearing at the Democratic Club.

