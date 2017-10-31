Cricket sisters on the up

By Tyler Hannigan

Junior cricketer Katie Letcher made her senior cricket debut last weekend in North’s B Grade men’s side against West and her sister Natalie won’t be far behind.

Katie, 13, and Natalie, 15, started playing the game like most Aussie kids in the backyard before moving onto school cricket and beyond after coming to Broken Hill.

The Letchers are a typically cricket-mad family with father Matthew playing for North’s A Grade and mother Kylie the junior association president.

