Patients the winners

Pink ladies (back, from left) Kerri Baker, Fay Fryer, Amanda Clark, CMC’s Stacey Treloar, Leann Clogg with (front) Registered Nurse Mitchell Firkin and CMC’s Ben Clifford and the new Accu-vein Machine. Pink ladies (back, from left) Kerri Baker, Fay Fryer, Amanda Clark, CMC’s Stacey Treloar, Leann Clogg with (front) Registered Nurse Mitchell Firkin and CMC’s Ben Clifford and the new Accu-vein Machine.

By Emily Roberts

An auction held by a local business has raised nearly all the money needed to buy a new machine for cancer patients at the hospital.

Consolidated, Mining and Civil ran the auction at the Portia gold mine last year and also held other fundraisers.

“We received a number of donations from local businesses and we also painted two dump trucks, one pink and one blue,” said CMC’s Ben Clifford.

