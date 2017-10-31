Clinical West cruise to win

Mackenzie Attard led West chase well on Sunday against South. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Mackenzie Attard led West chase well on Sunday against South. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

A clinical West made easy work of South in Sunday’s first T20 game at the Alma Oval.

Sent in to bat, South lost early wickets to be 4-25 after eight overs. Big hitters Ricky Kumar (2) and Simon O’Brien (2) both failed to get going.

Jon Bishop, playing his first A Grade game of 2017/18, offered some resistance before he was dismissed for 11.

