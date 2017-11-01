Volume ‘myth’

By Craig Brealey

Pumping from the Menindee Lakes is supposed to cease when the volume falls to 480 gigalitres but the true volume of water left for Broken Hill’s supply has always been much less.

This is because the total volume includes the water stored in Lake Canwdilla, and that water cannot be used.

WaterNSW has confirmed this point which was raised by Ross Leddra who yesterday accompanied a delegation of federal senators on a trip to Menindee and the Darling River.

Please log in to read the whole article.