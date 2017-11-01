Centre of attention

Neve Robins cuts the ribbon to officially open the new headspace centre with (from left) CEO of headspace, Jason Trethowan, Western NSW Primary Health Network CEO, Andrew Harvey and Chief Information Officer at Flourish Australia Mark Orr. Neve Robins cuts the ribbon to officially open the new headspace centre with (from left) CEO of headspace, Jason Trethowan, Western NSW Primary Health Network CEO, Andrew Harvey and Chief Information Officer at Flourish Australia Mark Orr.

By Emily Roberts

The 100th headspace centre in Australia was officially opened yesterday with the focus on youth health and mental health.

Flourish Australia, the lead agency running headspace Broken Hill, held the opening in Blende Street with guest speakers, entertainment and tours of the new facility.

headspace is structured to help young people aged between 12 and 25 and is already making a difference in terms of local young people recognising and understanding mental health.

