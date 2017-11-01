Desert camping

Living Desert Ranger, Darrell Ford, has seen his idea, dreamed up in 2010, become a reality with the opening of the Starview Primitive Campsite.

After years of planning, Broken Hill’s newest campsite will be on display to the public this weekend at the Living Desert.

Everyone is invited to inspect the Living Desert’s latest amenity this weekend at the launch of the Starview Primitive Campsite.

The idea for a basic campsite at the Living Desert was originally floated by the park’s ranger, Darrell Ford, in 2010 and it has taken shape over the last seven years.

