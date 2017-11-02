FREE FOR ALL: Inquiry hears Basin Plan a ‘failure’

Robert McBride and his daughter Kate, of Tolarno Station on the Darling River, before the start of yesterday’s Senate Inquiry at which they were the first to give evidence. Robert McBride and his daughter Kate, of Tolarno Station on the Darling River, before the start of yesterday’s Senate Inquiry at which they were the first to give evidence.

By Craig Brealey

The northern Murray-Darling Basin is a lawless land where cotton farms take as much water as they can, confident in knowing that they have the backing of the highest levels of government, a senate inquiry sitting in Broken Hill heard yesterday.

Witnesses gave evidence of the devastation caused by the cotton farms bleeding the Darling River and its tributaries dry while being given billions of dollars worth of taxpayers’ money.

Senators conducting the inquiry into the integrity of the water market in the Murray-Darling Basin heard that the Basin Plan that was to bring order and fairness to the river system had been sabotaged from the outset.

Please log in to read the whole article.