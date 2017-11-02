City loses a good one

Allan Duffy (1932-2017) was one of the city’s adopted sons. Allan Duffy (1932-2017) was one of the city’s adopted sons.

By Steve Flecknoe-Brown

BROKEN HILL lost one of its great characters last month. Allan Duffy died peacefully in his Broken Hill home on October 15.

Duffy had a lot of stories about his past; most of them true. I’ll share some with you. Many more were published in his book, I Guess You Had To Be There (2008).

He was born and raised in Newcastle, where he stayed until his mid-twenties. He worked as a coal miner and painter & docker, making a quid on the side as a wrestler in Bobby Tuite’s travelling boxing tent. He joined the Communist Party. Then he was kicked out for being subversive.

Please log in to read the whole article.