Long way from home

Angler Matt Finch holds up a Golden Perch that knows how to swim. Matt pulled this freshwater beauty out of the river ten days ago near Menindee, using a bit of shrimp as bait, only to find she had been tagged.

Matt sent the tag back to the relevant authorities and they informed him that his scaly friend had come from near Renmark, SA, where she was tagged two-and-a-half years ago.

“It’s travelled a very long way,” Matt said. “Including through Wentworth and managed to get through several weirs.”

Matt received a lure from the department for sending the tag information back to them. The information helps them learn more about the abundance and movement of fish in our river systems.

