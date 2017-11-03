Breakthrough win

Campbell Symes, at his local gym, brings home gold after competing in a major championship at the weekend

By Michael Murphy

A Broken Hill teenager fought his way undefeated through a major Brazilian Jui Jitsu tournament in Melbourne last weekend.

Campbell Symes, 19, competed in the Pan Pacific Jui Jitsu championship and blitzed the opposition in the blue belt under 73 kilogram class.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a martial art and combat sport that focuses on grappling, especially ground fighting.

