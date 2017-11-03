Prelude well received
Friday, 3rd November, 2017
Some of the attendees at the opening event last weekend
The Broken Hill Art Exchange received a wonderful response to this year’s Water & Air Prelude event.
The opening event was held last weekend at the Royal Flying Doctors, Bruce Langford Visitor Centre and was attended by a large audience of artists and art enthusiasts.
Fourteen businesses are currently displaying 32 artworks throughout Broken Hill as part of the prelude.
