Inquiry told Darling’s future at stake

By Craig Brealey

The very existence of the Darling River was at stake in the battle for water between cotton farms in the northern basin and everyone on the river below, this week’s senate inquiry was told.

The inquiry by the federal Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Reference Committee into the integrity of the water market in the Murray-Darling Basin took evidence from witnesses at a hearing in Broken Hill on Wednesday.

The committee comprises Senator Glenn Sterle of Western Australia (chairman), and senators Barry O’Sullivan (Qld), Malarndirri McCarthy (NT), Jenny McAllister (NSW), Alex Gallacher (SA), Sarah Hanson-Young (SA) and Skye Kakoschke-Moore (SA.

