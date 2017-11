‘Big end’ gets heard

The favouring of cotton growers at Bourke and above have resulted in scenes like this: Menindee Lake, photographed this week from what used to be the scenic caravan park. PICTURE: Ross Leddra The favouring of cotton growers at Bourke and above have resulted in scenes like this: Menindee Lake, photographed this week from what used to be the scenic caravan park. PICTURE: Ross Leddra

By Craig Brealey

“The big end of town” had charge of the river system and nobody else was welcome at the government’s table, the Australian Floodplain Association has told a senate inquiry.

The local AFA represents graziers, towns and dry land irrigators along the Darling River.

Its vice president, Justin McClure, said that the large cotton concerns upriver had too much influence on government and the Murray-Darling Basin Authority was too weak.

