Club digs deep

Ben Camilleri during his playing days with the Magpies. The Central Football Club is rallying behind their former teammate to help him out during a difficult time for his family. PICTURE: Patrick Reincke Ben Camilleri during his playing days with the Magpies. The Central Football Club is rallying behind their former teammate to help him out during a difficult time for his family. PICTURE: Patrick Reincke

The Central Football Club is holding a fundraiser today for a past player and his family, who have recently suffered a tragedy.

Central footy club members, sponsors, supporters and family members, as well as all members of the community are encouraged to head down to Top End Meats, Argent Street today from 8am.

There will be a cake stall and sausage sizzle to raise money in support of their past coach and player Ben Camilleri and his wife Courtney.

Please log in to read the whole article.