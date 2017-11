Up in smoke

The house was well alight before firefighters arrived on the scene. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt The house was well alight before firefighters arrived on the scene. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Andrew Robertson

Fire completely destroyed a Mercury Street home last night but fast-acting firefighters managed to save two neighbouring houses from the same fate.

Station Officer Paul Heath said the first fire crews were on the scene within seven minutes of receiving the emergency call at 7.23.

But by then the small wood and iron house near the Westside Plaza was already engulfed in flames and was unable to be saved.

