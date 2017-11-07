Outback track set for parkrun

And they're off ... dogs are welcome at the parkrun as long as they are on a leash.

By Michael Murphy

Runners from as far away as Sydney are expected to participate in the Silver City’s first parkrun this Saturday, a fitness craze that is gaining traction around the world.

Local residents are being invited to get involved in the event that encourages people to walk or run five kilometres every Saturday morning, or to pick up some new skills through volunteering.

Parkruns are not races - they are socially-focussed events with an emphasis on fun and fitness and they are open to people of all abilities aged four and over.

