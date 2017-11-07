Bumpy night for champs

Rick Howse and Adam Commons (front) in action at the local speedway earlier this year. Rick Howse and Adam Commons (front) in action at the local speedway earlier this year.

By Michael Murphy

Broken Hill sidecar champs Rick Howse and Adam Commons came within a whisker of taking out the Mildura Motorcycle Club’s 70th anniversary event at Olympic Park Speedway on Sunday night.

The huge night of racing featured the first outing of world sidecar champions, Warren Monson and Andrew Summerhayes, as well as top solo action with world champion Jason Doyle topping the bill.

Howse and Commons literally crossed paths with the world champs in one of their heats, when Monson rode into Howse’s foot and caused a pile up.

