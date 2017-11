Essential retreats from ‘Taj Mahal’

The Beryl Street Essential Energy office building is set to be offloaded by the end of the year. PICTURE: Darrin Manuel The Beryl Street Essential Energy office building is set to be offloaded by the end of the year. PICTURE: Darrin Manuel

By Andrew Robertson

Most of the staff are now gone and now the one-time regional headquarters of Essential Energy is set to be offloaded.

Just seven employees now rattle around in the Beryl Street office building, dubbed the “Taj Mahal” by some locals, but not for much longer.

In a bid to save costs, Essential is abandoning the two storey building that was purchased and extensively redeveloped 20 years ago for over $1 million.

Please log in to read the whole article.