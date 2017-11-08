Skills on show

Calligapher Yuhui Xie (centre) demonstrates her artwork to daughter Sarah Licul and son-in-law Dario Licul. Calligapher Yuhui Xie (centre) demonstrates her artwork to daughter Sarah Licul and son-in-law Dario Licul.

By Michael Murphy

An expert Chinese calligrapher has been demonstrating her skills in the Silver City after travelling half way around the world to visit family.

Yuhui Xie is from northern China, near the Russian and North Korean borders, and she is visiting her daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Dario Licul, who started a new business venture this year that draws on their strong ties to China and Australia.

Yuhui’s hometown is Shenyang, a city rich in history but where temperatures reach minus 30 degrees.

Please log in to read the whole article.