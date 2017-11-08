Dusty’s the greatest

DUSTIN MARTIN: "All-round, he's the greatest".

As far as ticking the various boxes for “Dusty” Martin’s credentials as a class footballer is concerned Ron “Cookie” O’Dwyer gives the Richmond on-baller a 100 per cent.

“In the 60-odd years I have been in touch with the VFL/AFL scenario, I have never seen a better all-round footballer”, the former North Silver City and Carlton/Collingwood rover said recently.

“Besides being fast, strong and courageous, Dusty has remarkable judgement and reads the play so well that he consistently beats two, three and even four opponents at a time.

