Hidden treasure

Naomi Schmidt with some of the awards won by Eldee Station in the past. She’ll be able to add her own to the list now. PICTURE: Kara de Groot Naomi Schmidt with some of the awards won by Eldee Station in the past. She’ll be able to add her own to the list now. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

A local woman who’s spent the past few decades working to get more recognition for the Far West has had her efforts rewarded.

Naomi Schmidt, of Eldee Station, has been formally recognized in the 2017 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll for her volunteer work and contribution to the community.

Mrs Schmidt has been at various stages secretary of the Broken Hill Art Gallery Committee, the Silver City Motor Cycle Club, the RDA Far West Board and the Western Division Cultural Development Reference Group.

