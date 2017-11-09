Taste of the big time

Local darts champ Ray O'Donnell at the All Nations as he prepares to travel to Brisbane for an international tournament early next year.

By Tyler Hannigan

Local darts player Ray O’Donnell is about to get a taste of the big time when he competes in Brisbane early next year.

O’Donnell, 39, will compete in an exhibition as part of Queensland’s 2018 International Pro Darts Showdown held on January 11 and 12 at Brisbane’s Royal Convention Centre.

“I’m excited but the nerves will probably come later when it gets closer,” O’Donnell said.

