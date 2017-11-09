Stars head to the UK

(From left) Jayden Sutton, Jacob Johnstone and Connor Washbrook will soon head to the UK for a tour against local Gaelic football teams. (From left) Jayden Sutton, Jacob Johnstone and Connor Washbrook will soon head to the UK for a tour against local Gaelic football teams.

By Tyler Hannigan

Jayden Sutton, Jacob Johnstone and Connor Washbrook will soon head overseas as part of the Wanders AFL trip to the UK.

The boys, as well as former local junior Angus Dowling, will travel to England and Ireland to take on local teams under Gaelic and Hybrid rules as well as visiting France.

The tour will consist of six games and visits to historic sites such as Lords Cricket Ground in London, Croke Park in Dublin and the ANZAC memorials in Northern France.

Please log in to read the whole article.