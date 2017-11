Builders want pay day

The Civic Centre when builders Unique Urban Built were on site during the renovation. PICTURE: Emily Roberts The Civic Centre when builders Unique Urban Built were on site during the renovation. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

The next step in a looming legal battle over the Civic Centre revamp debacle has been taken.

A directions hearing was held in the Supreme Court of South Australia yesterday after a claim was lodged on behalf of Unique Urban Built.

The South Australian building contractor did the work on the Civic Centre and is understood to be seeking payment from City Council.

