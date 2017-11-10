Festive pet photos

Santa with (from left) Bess, Spencer and Junior who have all been Pet Rescue foster dogs and have all found homes. Santa with (from left) Bess, Spencer and Junior who have all been Pet Rescue foster dogs and have all found homes.

By Emily Roberts

The very successful pet photos with Santa will be running again this weekend as a fundraiser for animals in need.

For the last two years, Broken Hill Pet Rescue has been running a photo shoot fundraiser where locals can get a picture of their pet with Santa.

It has gone from strength to strength and they will be doing it all again on Saturday and Sunday.

