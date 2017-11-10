Passion for job rewarded

Sheree Quinn (right) with Associate Professor Lyn Fragar at the awards night. Sheree Quinn (right) with Associate Professor Lyn Fragar at the awards night.

A Broken Hill woman has scored an award for her work with the Flying Doctor.

Sheree Quinn, who is the Clive Bishop Medical Centre’s practice manager, was named Practice Manager of the Year for Western NSW at GP Synergy’s Seasonal Celebration and Awards Night in Dubbo this week.

GP Synergy is a regional training organisation that provides the Australian General Practice Training program within NSW and ACT.

Please log in to read the whole article.