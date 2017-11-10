Hat-trick Nick

West’s Nick Schofield at the Norm Fox where he took four wickets - including a hat trick - on Saturday against Central in B Grade West’s Nick Schofield at the Norm Fox where he took four wickets - including a hat trick - on Saturday against Central in B Grade

By By Tyler Hannigan

Rain curtailed much of last weekend’s cricket action although West came out with a strong win over Central in the B Grade thanks to the extraordinary bowling of a young Robin.

West were able to restrict Central to just 79 from their 20 overs on the synthetic wicket at the Norm Fox last Saturday with junior Nick Schofield doing most of the damage.

The talented youngster took four wickets for just seven runs and channelled his inner Mitchell Starc with a hat-trick. Darryl Foggo was the only Magpie batsman to offer any resistance with 36 not out as the side finished 7-79.

Please log in to read the whole article.