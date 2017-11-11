One year on

Don Robinson outside his recently repaired home in Calcite Street. The house is sporting a brand new roof after the last one was ripped off by last year’s destructive storm. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson Don Robinson outside his recently repaired home in Calcite Street. The house is sporting a brand new roof after the last one was ripped off by last year’s destructive storm. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson

By Andrew Robertson

It struck on Remembrance Day but most residents will never forget last year’s destructive storm for a whole other reason.

It’s 12 months to the day that “all hell broke loose” when, in the early evening, a squall tore in from the south, bringing gale-force winds and hail the size of golf balls.

Roofs were ripped off, trees flattened and power cut to hundreds of homes and businesses in the 20 or so minutes of fury that followed.

