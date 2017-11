Bill loved the Hill

The late Bill McLeod, accountant, businessman and philanthropist, was also a handy golfer and is here shown celebrating his fifth hole in one at the Broken Hill Golf & Country Club in 2011. PICTURE: Darrin Manuel The late Bill McLeod, accountant, businessman and philanthropist, was also a handy golfer and is here shown celebrating his fifth hole in one at the Broken Hill Golf & Country Club in 2011. PICTURE: Darrin Manuel

By Craig Brealey

William John “Bill” McLeod did so much for his home town of Broken Hill but in a practical and straightforward manner that never invited acclaim.

An accountant by profession and a successful businessman, Mr McLeod used the knowledge gained from his work to help a succession of charitable causes and community endeavours, from Silverlea to Foundation Broken Hill.

Mr McLeod passed away in the Broken Hill Hospital on Monday this week at the age of 82 after a long illness. His wife, Lurleen, had died on the same day 15 years before.

