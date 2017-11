Corner Country cop’s the tops

Tibooburra Senior Constable Glenn Lackenby has been named 2017 Police Officer of the Year. PICTURE: Supplied

By Andrew Robertson

Tibooburra locals have long known he’s a top cop and now Glenn Lackenby has the award to prove it.

The senior constable was on Friday night named the 2017 Rotary Police Officer of the Year at a gala function in Sydney, beating 11 other finalists.

The 60-year-old was a long way from home and his comfort zone when he collected the prestigious award at Darling Harbour’s Hyatt Regency.

