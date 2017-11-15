26.2°C 05:30 pm
Football, racing feel loss of a real sport

Wednesday, 15th November, 2017

Jarvis Pettitt addressing the North Old Timers reunion at the football club to which he gave so much.

By Tyler Hannigan

The North Football Club is mourning the loss of former premiership player and committee member, Jarvis Pettitt, who passed away on November 9.

“The North Broken Hill Football Club, North Past Players Association and their Members are saddened by the passing of Club stalwart Jarvis Pettitt on Thursday,” NFC President Justin Hoskins said.

“This really has been an awful shock to the club,” Hoskins said. 

