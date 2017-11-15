The ride of his life

By Emily Roberts

After watching fellow police officer Wayne Demery hit the road for sicks kids, Mick Stoltenberg decided it was time to strap on a helmet as well.

The detective inspector will join veteran riders Wayne Demery and Megan Algate who are making the 1000-kilometre trek for the fourth time to raise funds for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Adelaide.

Mick has been cycling for over two years but this will be his first time with the RMHC Ride for Sick Kids.

