Keen minds recognised with Victor Chang award

Neve Robins (left) and Kelsey Graham with their Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute Awards Neve Robins (left) and Kelsey Graham with their Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute Awards

By Kara de Groot

Two Broken Hill students have received high recognition for their passion for science.

Broken Hill High School’s Neve Robins and Willyama’s Kelsey Graham were presented with the the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute Award yesterday at Council Chambers for their exemplary attitude towards science, as reflected by their achievements at school.

The girls were nominated by their teachers, and are two of some 200 students from across NSW to receive the award this year.

