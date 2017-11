Top honour to Sandra Miller

Sandra Miller (left) with Nydia Edes' daughter Margot White and Mayor Darriea Turley at last night's awards.

City Council last night announced Sandra Miller as the newest inductee into the Nydia Edes Hall of Fame.

Sandra received the top honour in volunteering at the annual Volunteer Awards held at the West Football Club last night.

She has served members of our community of all ages, assisting with the Salvation Army playgroup, Hospital Kiosk, Meals on Wheels, Scouts, and the mini-debs for the PCYC and YMCA.

