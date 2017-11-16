Help spread the Christmas cheer

BDT’s newest employee, Ruby Eckert, puts the finishing touches on the Christmas tree which has attracted so much generosity over the years. PICTURE: Emily Roberts BDT’s newest employee, Ruby Eckert, puts the finishing touches on the Christmas tree which has attracted so much generosity over the years. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

The Christmas tree has been put up and decorated at the BDT, and now it’s just waiting for gifts to go beneath it.

Once again the BDT Christmas Appeal will be running to help those in need over the festive season.

Now in its 29th year, the appeal is an event that continues to grow as every year members of the community bring in toys, other gifts and non-perishables.

