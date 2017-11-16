Wedding a blessed gift

By Kara de Groot

A former Broken Hill woman who moved to Sydney several years ago had a very special wedding on the weekend after the community pulled together around her and her ailing partner.

Megan Solis (nee Capper) is now married to Antony Solis, after being together for 13 years and raising two children together.

Mr Solis was diagnosed with bowel cancer in late 2015 and the family had been too busy managing it to think about a wedding, until charity ‘My Wedding Wish’ informed them they’d be receiving tens of thousands of dollars to give them their special day.

