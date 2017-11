Pageant needs a hand

Last year’s Christmas pageant was a huge success and organisers are hoping for the same this year. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Last year’s Christmas pageant was a huge success and organisers are hoping for the same this year. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Emily Roberts

The South Rotary Christmas Pageant needs 30 floats to go ahead, currently it only has applications for half of that.

The pageant has in recent years suffered a drop in float numbers with last-minute entries often saving the popular event from cancellation.

Rotary Club of Broken Hill South spokesman Geoff Cullenward “strongly encouraged” people to get their float nominations in early this year.

Please log in to read the whole article.