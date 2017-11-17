Good to go

Benny Goodman gets in some last minute practice for the marathon Ride for Sick Kids

By Michael Murphy

One of the cyclists hitting the road this weekend to raise cash for sick kids has called on the community to give the crew one last push to the starting line.

David “Benny” Goodman volunteered for his first ride this year, joining four-year veterans Wayne Demery and Megan Algate, as well as another first-timer Mick Stoltenberg.

Goodman is no stranger to the saddle. He gets on his bike most days riding to work up the mines, and competes regularly in local Mountain Bike Club events, a club he helped establish more than 20 years ago.

