Wedding bells if ‘yes’ vote is respected

Local couple Leith Williams and John Nicholls hope that now the yes vote has been successful, they will be able to get married and enjoy the same legal rights as everyone else. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Local couple Leith Williams and John Nicholls hope that now the yes vote has been successful, they will be able to get married and enjoy the same legal rights as everyone else. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

Same-sex couples have spent the last few days celebrating, and one local couple is now now calling for politicians to “do the right thing” and change the marriage laws.

Leith Williams and John Nicholls said they were stoked with the result of this week’s marriage equality survey which returned a 61.6 per cent yes vote nationally.

The result in Parkes was less resounding, with 52.7 per cent of respondents voting ‘yes’.

Please log in to read the whole article.