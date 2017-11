Vale, Gary the goat

Gary the Goat with his pal Jimbo sharing a milkshake after the great rose eating incident of 2013. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt Gary the Goat with his pal Jimbo sharing a milkshake after the great rose eating incident of 2013. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Emily Roberts

A loveable larrikin goat with an eye for Council’s roses has passed away, much to the distress of all who knew him.

Gary the Goat was a trickster known for pushing the boundaries alongside his owner and buddy ‘Jimbo’.

The pair had been in the city a number of times in the past few years for comedy shows. Yesterday Jimbo took to Facebook to say that his old friend had passed away.

