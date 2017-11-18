Jobs in pipeline
Saturday, 18th November, 2017
By Andrew Robertson
Locals are lining up to work on the new Murray River to Broken Hill pipeline which could bring hundreds of new jobs and a multi-million dollar boost to the economy.
WaterNSW said over 200 job-seekers and businesses have so far enquired about the half-a-billion dollar project since information sessions were held in the city earlier this year.
Work on the pipeline is expected to get underway in January and a raft of positions need to be filled ranging from site engineers and OHS advisors, to pipe fitters, labourers and catering staff.
