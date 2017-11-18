Jobs in pipeline

By Andrew Robertson

Locals are lining up to work on the new Murray River to Broken Hill pipeline which could bring hundreds of new jobs and a multi-million dollar boost to the economy.

WaterNSW said over 200 job-seekers and businesses have so far enquired about the half-a-billion dollar project since information sessions were held in the city earlier this year.

Work on the pipeline is expected to get underway in January and a raft of positions need to be filled ranging from site engineers and OHS advisors, to pipe fitters, labourers and catering staff.

